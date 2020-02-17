Leslie Anne Norris

Guest Book
  • "She was a very devoted friend and I am going to miss her..."
    - Dawn Lewis
Service Information
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT
06040
(860)-643-2441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leslie Anne Norris, 58, of East Hartford beloved daughter of Barbara Norris entered into eternal life Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, after a brief illness with cancer.

Leslie was born in Manchester on Oct. 21, 1961, to Barbara Norris and the late William Norris. Leslie is survived by her mother; her devoted brother, Michael Norris; and her loving longtime partner, James Ryhanen. She also leaves her aunt and uncle, Anthony and Marilyn Fiano; as well as a niece, nephew, and cousins.

Leslie was appointment center manager for Advanced Window Systems.

There are no calling hours and the funeral services are private.

To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details