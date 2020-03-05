Leslie E. "Butch" Ellis, 54, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
He was born in Willimantic, son of the late Elizabeth Ellis. Butch worked at the Willimantic Stop & Shop, and the JC Penney warehouse in Manchester. He was also an avid Steelers and Red Sox fan. Butch greatly enjoyed supporting his daughter at her 4-H fairs, and his son at Boy Scouts camping, bonfires, and woodworking.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Kimberly (Hoy) Ellis; his two children, Tiffani and Kristopher Ellis; his brother, Jeff Ellis and his wife, Josie; his uncle, Richard Ellis and his wife, Robin; his mother and father-in-law, Lillian and John Hoy; the rest of the Hoy family; and several cousins.
A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1701 North Beauregard St., Alexandria, VA 22311.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020