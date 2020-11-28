1/
Lewis Alonzo Foreman
Lewis Alonzo Foreman, 89, of Vernon, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020.

He was born in Manchester on Oct. 3, 1931, and moved to North Coventry where he grew up. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1949 to 1957, most of which was spent in Japan. He returned to Connecticut where he spent the rest of his life.

Lewis leaves behind his brother Benjamin of Florida; and several extended family members; he was predeceased by his daughter Susan.

All arrangements are being handled by the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home.

There will be no calling hours, a private burial at the convenience of the family will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Veterans Home in Rocky Hill, CT at

https://egov.ct.gov/dva

donations

To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
