Lilia Contreras, 94, of Manchester, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Colombia, South America, and had lived in Manchester for 56 years. Lilia was the beloved wife of Eduardo Contreras for 72 years, whom she loved dearly. Their dedication to each other is the example for all others to follow. Lilia was also a nurturing and supportive mother who cared only about the happiness of her children. She dedicated herself completely to the contentment of her family; her easy-going demeanor and dedication of bringing joy to others was her essence.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jannette Wade and her husband, Jerry Wade, Maritza Vega and her husband, Manuel Vega, Rosa Ortola and her husband, Carlos Ortola, and Ricardo Contreras and his wife, Kim Contreras; and her grandchildren, David, Laurie, Lilia Elvira, Elissa, Tammie, and Jessica; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Eduardo Contreras; and grandson, Steven Wade.
Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be private in the family plots in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Lilia's memory to
www.macc-ct.org
John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for a livestream on Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m., please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020