Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lilia Contreras. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Lilia Contreras, 94, of Manchester, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.



She was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Colombia, South America, and had lived in Manchester for 56 years. Lilia was the beloved wife of Eduardo Contreras for 72 years, whom she loved dearly. Their dedication to each other is the example for all others to follow. Lilia was also a nurturing and supportive mother who cared only about the happiness of her children. She dedicated herself completely to the contentment of her family; her easy-going demeanor and dedication of bringing joy to others was her essence.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jannette Wade and her husband, Jerry Wade, Maritza Vega and her husband, Manuel Vega, Rosa Ortola and her husband, Carlos Ortola, and Ricardo Contreras and his wife, Kim Contreras; and her grandchildren, David, Laurie, Lilia Elvira, Elissa, Tammie, and Jessica; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Eduardo Contreras; and grandson, Steven Wade.



Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be private in the family plots in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Lilia's memory to



www.macc-ct.org



John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for a livestream on Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m., please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Lilia Contreras, 94, of Manchester, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.She was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Colombia, South America, and had lived in Manchester for 56 years. Lilia was the beloved wife of Eduardo Contreras for 72 years, whom she loved dearly. Their dedication to each other is the example for all others to follow. Lilia was also a nurturing and supportive mother who cared only about the happiness of her children. She dedicated herself completely to the contentment of her family; her easy-going demeanor and dedication of bringing joy to others was her essence.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jannette Wade and her husband, Jerry Wade, Maritza Vega and her husband, Manuel Vega, Rosa Ortola and her husband, Carlos Ortola, and Ricardo Contreras and his wife, Kim Contreras; and her grandchildren, David, Laurie, Lilia Elvira, Elissa, Tammie, and Jessica; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Eduardo Contreras; and grandson, Steven Wade.Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be private in the family plots in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Lilia's memory toJohn F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for a livestream on Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m., please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close