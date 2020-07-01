Lillian D. Willis, 90, of Coventry, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Koday) Hornacek. Lillian is survived by her beloved husband, Bernard "Bernie" Willis; three children, Debbie Willis of Coventry, Pamela Lambert and her husband, Patrick, of Columbia, and William Willis and his wife, Michele, of Bolton; five grandchildren, Kyle, Lance, Sarah, Katlyn, and Madison; two great-grandsons, Jacob and Tyler; her sister, Ann Willis; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by seven siblings, Elizabeth Figura, Amelia Hornacek, Stephen Hornacek, Christine Michalec, John Hornacek, William Hornacek, and Frances Hornacek.Lillian was born on April 5, 1930, the youngest of nine children. She married Bernie in 1950; their 70th wedding anniversary would have been this upcoming Aug. 19, 2020. Lillian was a devoted wife who doted on all her children and grandchildren. She was especially close to her son, who affectionately called her "Lilka". She was the very definition of "mom" - she will be missed by all. Lillian loved the great outdoors - she especially loved the ocean - she would spend hours basking in the sun. As a great nature lover, she made sure the birdfeeders were always filled. She also developed quite the green thumb - everything flourished under her care.The family wishes to extend a special thank you for the attentive and compassionate medical care provided by all the nurses of Hartford Healthcare at Home. We would also like to extend a special thank you to personal aide Loretta who became Mom's friend while attending to her personal needs.Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs.Calling hours are on Monday, July 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit