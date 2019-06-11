Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian (Thibodeau) Dufour, 89, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 7, 2019, at home.



Born in Van Buren, Maine, daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel (Lapoint) Thibodeau, she lived in Enfield for 63 years. Lillian worked as an assembler for 18 years at Lego before she retired. She previously worked at Kaman Aerospace. She was a Cameo Girl, a "Good Deeds Lady"-walking to DC to spread the word of Good Deeds, and volunteered yearly helping to bring four buses of handicap people to the shrine of St. Anne de Beaupre. She loved to dance and was a communicant of St. Martha Church.



She was predeceased by her husband, Donald M. Dufour, in 1986; and a daughter, Donna K. Dufour, in 2013.



She leaves her children, Marc P. Dufour and his wife, Sandy, of Florida, Paul E. Dufour and his wife, Donna, of Enfield, and Helen Latkofsky and her husband, Charles, of Enfield; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: a brother, Patrick Thibodeau; and three sisters, Mabel Rodrigue, Rose Durocher, and Helen Gingras.



The funeral will be Thursday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by burial in St. Adalbert Cemetery.



Calling hours are Wednesday, June 12, at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m.



Donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Association, New England Affiliate, 2000 Commonwealth Ave., Suite 205, Newton, MA 02466.







