Lillian E. (Leach) Johnson, 91, longtime resident of Glastonbury, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. She was the widow of William D. Johnson, who died in 1981. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Theodore, Frank (Red), and Raymond (Gabby); and sisters Helen Kocum, Gladys Johnson, Doris (Dolly) Kittle, and Joanne Cole.



Lillian is survived by her brother, William of Glastonbury; daughters, Karen Palmer and her husband, Don, of Bolton, and Kim Longo and her husband, Steve, of Hebron; grandchildren, Kristina Hikade of Costa Mesa, California, Allison Palmer of Manchester, Julie DiDomenico and her husband, Paul, of Somerville, Massachusetts, Steve Longo Jr. of Oyster Bay, New York, and Bill Longo of Hebron; step great-granddaughter, Madeleine Hikade of Swansboro, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.



Lillian was born in Glastonbury, April 7, 1927, and was a graduate of Glastonbury High School, Class of 1945. Lillian worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for many years, employed by Hartford National Bank, St. Paul's Church, Dufford Construction, and RMI. She also spent a dozen years as a stay-at-home mom, raising her two daughters.



Lil's home was always the gathering place for her extended family, be it for holiday gatherings or special family celebrations. Sunday dinners with her children and grandchildren were frequent, and her family will sorely miss her Polish cooking and delicious homemade pies (and she made her own crust). One of her greatest pleasures was spending time with family and friends, and she always made everyone feel welcomed. She lived most of her life in the same neighborhood until moving to Hebron in 2016 to live with her daughter and son-in-law.



Calling hours at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury, today, Monday, Feb. 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Please meet directly at St. Paul's Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Graveside services will immediately follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



