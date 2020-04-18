Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian E. Parker (St. Pierre), 95, of Broad Brook died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Fox Hill Center in Vernon.



She was born July 25, 1924 in Waterville, Maine, daughter of the late Arthur and Elise St. Pierre. She moved to Hartford at the age of 18 and in 1946 married Joseph Parker, also from Maine. Lillian was a resident of Hartford, Manchester, South Windsor, and Broad Brook. Prior to retiring she was employed at Aetna for over 30 years. She started out on the "housewife" shift, later attaining the position of supervisor of the records department. Lillian had many talents, which included drawing, crocheting, and cooking, to name a few. She really enjoyed playing board games, cards, and her stash of pennies from playing society dice was a testimony to her competitiveness. She loved watching the Red Sox, Patriots, and UConn basketball games. Family was everything to Lillian, relishing the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. Affectionately known as Mémère, she was also extremely loving and supportive.



She is survived by her four sons, Thomas (Judy) Parker, Naples, Florida and Wethersfield; Gregory (Debra) Parker, Berlin; Gary (Diane) Parker, Bristol; Wayne Parker and Laura Mullane, Quincy, Massachusetts; four daughters, Joanne Parker (Sister Luke SJC), Middletown, Rhode Island; Paulette Corbin, Broad Brook; Carol (Mark) Thompson, Ellington; and Connie (Robert) Capone, East Windsor; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 5 great, great grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, and friends.



Lillian was a member of St. Marianne Cope Parish and participated in their prayer shawl ministry. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, seven brothers, and two sisters. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home in Manchester will be handling the arrangements. There will be no calling hours, and a Catholic burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In memory of Lillian, a donation to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, 7 Restmere Terrace, Middletown, RI, 02842 is welcomed. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit



