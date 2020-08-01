Lillian F. Koniar, 93, of Rockville, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving niece, Sharon Bernat; her caring neighbors, Joan and Shelia; and her special caregivers, Lydia and Yvonne.She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill, in 2012 with whom she enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Together they established Bill and Lil's Antiques in 1967. On weekends, they could always be found at antique shows in the Connecticut area. They were most well-known at the Brimfield Antique Flea Market in Massachusetts, where they gathered with numerous friends three times a year. Years ago, Lil was trained as an antique appraiser in New York City and she delighted in talking antiques with friends and strangers alike. In her later years, Lil could be found wheeling and dealing at Memory Lane Antiques in Coventry. Wherever Lil went you could always hear her laughing and enjoying the people around her. People were still calling Lil for her honest advice up until a month before she became ill. From the time Lil was a young child, she frequently brought home small animals that needed extra love and attention. As an adult she continued to love animals and rescued a neighborhood cat, Puffy, who was being abused. Her yard contained multiple bird feeders, which she faithfully kept full year round. Lil did not have children of her own, but she mothered many in her lifetime, and became known as "Aunt Lil" to their children. If one ever needed a listening ear, a word of advice, or an extra hug they always knew where to go. Lil especially enjoyed taking the neighborhood children to the circus once a year. As Lil's ability to take care of herself became limited, her niece, neighbors, and friends gladly provided for her needs. Every whim was satisfied; hot morning coffee, bacon sandwiches, homemade fudge, blueberry pie, canolis, hot peppers, pizza, watermelon and ice cream were just a few of the foods she craved. Personal visits, comforting prayers, Bible scriptures, and greeting cards were also appreciated. This summer countless folks called or visited to share memories, and tell her how much they loved her. Lil adored the attention she received, and those that came were glad for a way to give back to this special lady. Peace, blessing, and thanks to all who took part in Lil's life.Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, Aug. 3, between 5 and 7 p.m. with a funeral home service at 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Visiting Nurses Association, VNAHSC Attention Hospice, 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon, CT 06066 or Our Companions Animal Sanctuary, 46 Floeting Rd., Ashford, CT 06278.For online condolences, please visit