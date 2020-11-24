Lillian (Pease) Piepul, 88, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 31 years to the late Edward Piepul.
Lillian was born on Aug. 29, 1932, in Stafford, the eldest of four daughters born to the late Donald F. and Arlene (Moulton) Pease. Lillian was the oldest child and grandchild on both sides and had wonderful memories of her younger years spent with her grandparents, Fred and Marion Pease and Ernest and Mary Moulton. Lillian was a direct descendant of John and Robert Pease, two brothers who founded the Town of Enfield in the 1600s. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family above all else. She was a valued employee for 25 years at the JM Ney Company in Bloomfield, retiring in 1997. She was well known for being well dressed, always matching from "head to toe." She spent several years in Plant City, Florida, during retirement and enjoyed the "good life" alongside countless friends who shared her love of travel, shopping, and trying new recipes. Lil believed you could never have too many dishes, shoes, jewelry, or good friends to share a laugh with. She returned to Enfield five years ago and reconnected with many lifelong friends and enjoyed her new circle of friends at BRN.
Lillian is survived by her loving daughter, Kim Schultz and husband, Eric of Kittery, Maine; and loving son Gregg Piepul and wife, Patricia of Enfield; her five beloved grandchildren whom she adored, Derek, Drew, and Dylan Piepul and Tyler and Colby Schultz. Lil is also survived by her two sisters, Elaine McGlew of Enfield and Kathy Connelly of Ormond Beach, Florida; along with several nieces, nephews and many special family members of her children's spouses. Besides her parents and husband, Lil was also predeceased by two sons, Donald and Jonathan Piepul; a sister, Jean Murphy; and a special friend, Thomas Riley of Enfield and Plant City, Florida. Lil leaves her best friend of 37 years, Jayne Kido, who will miss their adventures and daily visits.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of Lillian's life will be held at the convenience of her family at a later date.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association
CT Chapter, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield has been entrusted with her arrangements.