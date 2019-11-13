Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Bridget Church 80 Main Street Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian R. Krukas, 76, of Manchester, wife of Joseph R. Krukas, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



Born Aug. 3, 1943, to the late Henry and Blanche (Hepp) Rehse, Lillian worked for the Board of Education in Manchester and later worked at the Manchester Senior Center. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed her time with the Friendship Circle and Quilting Group. Lillian served on the committee for the Manchester Bicentennial Band Shell as she was a supporter of the arts and educational experiences. Lillian loved to travel with her husband and friends. In addition to visiting her extended family in Germany, some of the places they traveled to included Australia, Iceland, Italy, and Russia as well as many places in the United States. On their many journeys, they enjoyed whitewater rafting, zip-lining, exploring new places, and meeting new friends. But most of all, Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Kurt Krukas of Manchester; her daughter, Kristen Perreault and husband, Donald, of Westbrook; and beloved grandsons, Daniel and Jacob. She also leaves a brother, Gene Rehse and his wife, Gail, of Derry, New Hampshire, and many nieces and nephews, as well as her extended family in Germany.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.



Family and friends may call on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bridget School, 74 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042 or online at



