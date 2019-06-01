Guest Book View Sign Service Information Small & Pietras Funeral Home 65 Elm Street Rockville , CT 06066 (860)-875-0703 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian R. Nagy, 106, of Rockville, wife of the late Lester Nagy, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



She was born in Rockville, daughter of the late Oscar and Elsa (Wentzel) Roehler. Lillian was a parishioner of First Lutheran Church in Ellington, the Maple Grove Club, and the Golden Age Club. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her spare time, and also liked traveling with her older sister.



Lillian is survived by her two children, Jean Hansen and her husband, Edward of Stafford Springs, and Paul Nagy of Ellington; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Paul Hansen and Karen Veilleux, Heidi and Matthew Glavin, Amy and David Kopec, Michael and Melinda Marley, Erin and Michael Hennessey, Scott Worswick, Jason and Cheryl Worswick, Susan and Angel Rodriguez, and Kimberly and Scott Maruschock; seventeen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. She was predeceased by three daughters, Carolyn Marley, Elsa Worswick, and Norma Nagy; and two sisters, Elizabeth Alleman and Esther Wetmore.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville.



Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 154 Orchard St., Ellington. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville.



Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 154 Orchard St., Ellington, CT 06029.



