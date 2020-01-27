Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian (McKissick) Wood. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born on Nov. 17, 1926, in Charlton, Massachusetts, the daughter to the late Leslie and Gertrude (Cavanaugh) McKissick. She enjoyed her career at G. Fox, always looking forward to helping the customers. Lillian married the late Charles P. Wood in 1952 and moved to Enfield in 1955 where they raised their children, and became faithful parishioners of St. Bernard Church. She was a member of the Rosary Guild, and active with the Senior Center, especially for bingo. She enjoyed baking, sitting on the porch to watch the birds, and was an avid Celtics and UConn basketball fan.



Lillian is survived by three children, James L. Wood and his wife, Marjorie, of Granby, Ann M. Humphries and her husband, James, of Longmeadow, and Nancy G. Geitz and her husband, Carl, of South Hadley; grandchildren Jessica Fogelstrom and her husband, Christopher, Jameson and Joel Humphries, Kiley, Aubrey, and Ella Wood, and Samuel and Olivia Geitz; and three great-grandchildren, Rex, Wes, and Lily Fogelstrom. In addition to her beloved husband of 55 years, Charles P. Wood, Lillian was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Jane Wood; and a brother, Frank McKissick.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9 a.m. for a Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m., at St. Bernard Church Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Enfield.



Donations in memory of Lillian may be made to St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.leetestevens.com



Lillian (McKissick) Wood, 93, longtime resident of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She was born on Nov. 17, 1926, in Charlton, Massachusetts, the daughter to the late Leslie and Gertrude (Cavanaugh) McKissick. She enjoyed her career at G. Fox, always looking forward to helping the customers. Lillian married the late Charles P. Wood in 1952 and moved to Enfield in 1955 where they raised their children, and became faithful parishioners of St. Bernard Church. She was a member of the Rosary Guild, and active with the Senior Center, especially for bingo. She enjoyed baking, sitting on the porch to watch the birds, and was an avid Celtics and UConn basketball fan.Lillian is survived by three children, James L. Wood and his wife, Marjorie, of Granby, Ann M. Humphries and her husband, James, of Longmeadow, and Nancy G. Geitz and her husband, Carl, of South Hadley; grandchildren Jessica Fogelstrom and her husband, Christopher, Jameson and Joel Humphries, Kiley, Aubrey, and Ella Wood, and Samuel and Olivia Geitz; and three great-grandchildren, Rex, Wes, and Lily Fogelstrom. In addition to her beloved husband of 55 years, Charles P. Wood, Lillian was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Jane Wood; and a brother, Frank McKissick.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9 a.m. for a Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m., at St. Bernard Church Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Enfield.Donations in memory of Lillian may be made to St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082.To leave online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020

