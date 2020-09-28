Lilliane Rolande (Dufault) Manganello, 101, of East Hartford, loving wife of 52 years of Anthony J. Manganello Sr., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in St. Leon Val Racine, Province of Quebec, Canada on March 10, 1919, a daughter of the late Napoleon and Alice (Mercier) Dufault, she had been a resident of East Hartford since 1963. A devout Catholic, Lilliane was a faithful longtime communicant of St. Mary Church, East Hartford. She was an accomplished seamstress who made all her children's clothes during their infant/adolescent years. She enjoyed canning vegetables and loved to bake, and was known for her award winning apple pie, potato bread, and Canadian meat pies. Most of all, Lilliane cherished her time with her family as a devoted and proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin.
Lilliane is survived by her five beloved sons, Michael Manganello and his wife, Kitty, of Lexington, Kentucky, Anthony J. Manganello Jr. and his partner, John Bell, of Tolland, Leslie Manganello and his wife, Ginette, of Coventry, Martin Manganello and his wife, Liz, of East Hartford, Curt Manganello and his wife, Diane, of Torrington; 16 loving grandchildren; 21 special great-grandchildren; nine adored great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Besides her beloved husband and parents, Lilliane was predeceased by her only daughter, Joyce N. (Manganello) Pender of East Hartford; two grandchildren, Michael Manganello and Jennifer Manganello; seven brothers; and seven sisters.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church of North American Martyrs Parish, Main Street/Maplewood Avenue, East Hartford. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, (Section R-1), Burnside Avenue, East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Wednesday morning and due to the current health crisis, please wear a face covering and adhere to the state regulations.
Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lilliane's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visitwww.desopoeh.com