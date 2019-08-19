Linda A. Constantine, 72, of Vernon, passed away peacefully Aug. 16, 2019, at Rockville General Hospital.
Linda was born April 8, 1947, in Augusta, Maine daughter of the late Linwood M. and Mary E. (Horzempa) Rollins. Linda worked as an administrative assistant for CT Multi Specialty Group for many years and at the Christmas Tree Shop.
Linda is survived by her sister, Kathleen M. Fernandes of Lincoln, California: niece, Linda Hicks; and nephew, Richard Hicks: cousins, John Merrill (Nancy), Judy Bolding (JB), Deedee Rollins, and several Rollins cousins; sister-in-law, Cindy Constantine; friends, Ingrid and Donna; and her beloved dog, Peaches.
Linda's family would like to thank the nurses and staff for the compassionate care she received at Rockville General Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019