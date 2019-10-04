Linda Ann (Zak) Wood, 73, lifelong resident of Suffield, beloved wife of Richard Wood, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Suffield, on Oct. 10, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Sadie (Gould) Zak. She graduated from Suffield High School and was an executive assistant with Combustion Engineering for over 15 years and most recently employed with VinFen, Windsor.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband Richard P. Wood; son Richard P. Wood, Jr. and his wife, Shari of Suffield; two daughters, Janet Heim and her husband, Robert of Suffield, and Elizabeth Ortiz and her husband, Joseph of Groveland, Florida; three grandchildren, Katelyn and Sadie Wood, and Emma Heim; a brother-in-law Donald Wood of New York City; and lifelong friends Brad and Ellyn Hamel of Maine. A brother-in-law, Harry Wood, predeceased her.
The funeral services will be private.
Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the
PO Box: 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or VinFen Connecticut
www.VinfenCT.org
860 Prospect Hill Road, Windsor, CT 06095.
For online condolences, please visit www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019