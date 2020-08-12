Linda (Gebhardt) Colturi, 66, of Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at New Britain General Hospital.Born in Manchester, the daughter of the late Carl and Elizabeth (Packard) Gebhardt, she has lived in Vernon all her life. Linda was employed at Rockville General Hospital. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville.She is survived by her two sons, David and Joseph Colturi, both of Ellington; two brothers, Michael Gebhardt and his wife, Rene, of Vernon, and Patrick Gebhardt and his wife, Jennifer, of Wethersfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Carl Gebhardt, and her sister, Lori Gebhardt.Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of her family.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit