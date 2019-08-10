Linda J. (Peloni) Basinet, 68, went peacefully to her Lord June 8, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born Oct. 7, 1950, in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Robert "Pep" and Jean Peloni.
She leaves her siblings, Robert Peloni and wife, Kandie of Like City, Florida, Carol Wilson of North Fort Myers, Florida, Bettyjane Phelps and husband, Edson of The Villages, Florida, and Alice Roberts of Rockville; two step-children, Neil Basinet and Jennifer Flood of Stafford Springs; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
There are no calling hours.
Burial will be at Stafford Springs Cemetery, Monson Rd., Stafford Springs, on Friday, Aug. 16. at 1 p.m.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019