She was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Theodore and Florence (Rickey) Greathouse. Linda moved to Manchester in 1963 and worked as a homemaker/companion for over 20 years with the elderly before her retirement. She was an avid cook and loved word puzzles. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and playing video games.



Linda is survived by her two sons, James Jankowski and his wife, Karoline, and Theodore Jankowski, both of Manchester; her sister, Sylvia Miller of Dunedin, Florida; her loving grandchildren, Ashley Jankowski, Danielle Jankowski, James Jankowski III, Angela Fortier; and two great-grandchildren, Jermaine Allen Robinson Jr. and Dvyn Johnson. In addition to her husband and parents, Linda was predeceased by her daughter, Tina L. Fortier.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hillstown Road Veterans Cemetery, 180 Hillstown Road, Manchester.



Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.



