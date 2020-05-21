Linda L. Colo, 72, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. She left this world surrounded in spirit by the love of her family and dear friends.Linda was the daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Colturi) Colo. She graduated from Merrimack College and earned one master's degree in journalism from Syracuse University, and a second master's degree as a Library Media Specialist from Trinity College. She was formerly employed by the Windsor Locks Public Schools where she devoted over 35 years both in teaching English and as a media specialist.She will also be remembered for her love of reading, travel, and theater, but mostly for the kindness with which she treated others, and for the boundless love and caring she exhibited daily to her family and friends. Linda, like the generations before her, embraced the love of family and through her example has passed that on to future generations.She is survived by her dear brother, Dr. Richard J. Colo and his wife, Alexis, of Suffield; her nephews, Geoffrey Colo of Los Angeles, California, and Matthew Colo of Phoenix, Arizona; her great-nieces, Reilynn and Skylar; her very dear lifelong best friend, Rosemarie DellAquila; her cousins, Patty and Jay White of Windsor Locks, along with their children who she referred to as her nieces and nephews, Allison and her husband, Kevin Clynch, of East Windsor, and their daughter, Mia, Cristin and her husband, Nathan Hoyt, of Suffield; along with her cousin, Michael and his wife, Laura, of Niantic, and their children, Brendt, Devon, Raeann, and Garret.Her family would like to extend very special thanks to the staff at St. Francis Hospital for their kindness and compassion shown not only to Linda, but also to her family members.A memorial service will be planned at a later date.A scholarship fund will be set up in her memory. Donations can be sent in Linda's memory to Windsor Locks Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 653, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.To leave online condolences, please visit