1/1
Linda L. Sutherland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Sutherland, of Rockville, went to her family in heaven on July 14, one day after her 68th birthday. God bless you Linda and we will miss you dearly.

She was born in Houlton, Maine, on July 13, 1952, to Bertrand and Lyda Sutherland.

She was predeceased by her parents, her younger sister, Sandra, and brother, Charles.

She is survived by her brother, John, and his wife, Kathleen; her brother, Whitney, and his wife, Debra; her sister-in-law, Judy (wife of Charles); her dearly loved nieces, Kristen and Jennifer; and nephews Brett, Jason, Jamie, Stephen, Sean, and Ryan. She is also survived by many beloved great-nieces and nephews, and by her devoted friend (whom she called her adopted sister), Pam Stotek.

Linda was blessed with many loving friends, including several from the Union Congregational Church in Rockville who helped her through trying times.

She graduated from Rockville High School in 1970. In her earlier years, Linda played softball for the Vernon town champion Marmers Miracles. She worked for many years at Rockville General Hospital and retired from Manchester Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service was held Thursday at Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville. Donations in her memory may be sent to: The Cornerstone Foundation, Rockville; or to Union Congregational Church, Rockville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved