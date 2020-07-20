Linda L. Sutherland, of Rockville, went to her family in heaven on July 14, one day after her 68th birthday. God bless you Linda and we will miss you dearly.



She was born in Houlton, Maine, on July 13, 1952, to Bertrand and Lyda Sutherland.



She was predeceased by her parents, her younger sister, Sandra, and brother, Charles.



She is survived by her brother, John, and his wife, Kathleen; her brother, Whitney, and his wife, Debra; her sister-in-law, Judy (wife of Charles); her dearly loved nieces, Kristen and Jennifer; and nephews Brett, Jason, Jamie, Stephen, Sean, and Ryan. She is also survived by many beloved great-nieces and nephews, and by her devoted friend (whom she called her adopted sister), Pam Stotek.



Linda was blessed with many loving friends, including several from the Union Congregational Church in Rockville who helped her through trying times.



She graduated from Rockville High School in 1970. In her earlier years, Linda played softball for the Vernon town champion Marmers Miracles. She worked for many years at Rockville General Hospital and retired from Manchester Memorial Hospital.



A memorial service was held Thursday at Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville. Donations in her memory may be sent to: The Cornerstone Foundation, Rockville; or to Union Congregational Church, Rockville.









