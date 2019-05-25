Linda N. (George) Tabor (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT
06040
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Section K-2 of East Cemetery
220 East Center St.
Manchester, CT
Obituary
Linda N. (George) Tabor, 80, lifelong resident of Manchester, and loving wife of John R. Tabor went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2019.

Born Oct. 9, 1938, in Hartford, Linda was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Phelps) George. She graduated from Manchester High School, Class of 1956. Prior to retirement, Linda worked for Sears- Roebuck and Company, Swiss Cleaners, Brown's Flowers and Goldline Pharmaceuticals. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and especially caring for her beloved husband, John, of 48 years.

Besides her husband, Linda leaves a son, Douglas Janssen of West Hartford; and a granddaughter, Hayley Janssen of St. Louis, Missouri. She also leaves John's family, his daughter, Barbara A. Sadler (Kevin) of Newport News, Virginia; granddaughters Alana and Tara; and great-grandchildren, Ollie, Jenson, Levi and Piper. In addition, Linda leaves behind many close and caring friends.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, at 1 p.m. in Section K-2 of East Cemetery, 220 East Center St. in Manchester.

There are no calling hours.

Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home in Manchester has care of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the COPD Foundation at

www.copdfoundation.org

To leave an online condolence, please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 25 to May 29, 2019
