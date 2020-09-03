1/
Linda P. Rothe
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda P. Rothe, 65, of Enfield, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her son's home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

She was born in Stafford Springs, May 30, 1955, a daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Svirk) Rochette. A lifelong resident of Enfield, Linda graduated from Enfield High School with the Class of 1973. She was employed for 43 years at Combustion Engineering in Windsor retiring as their procurement manager in 2019. Linda enjoyed fishing, cooking and golf, but what brought her the most enjoyment was her relationship with her granddaughter Emma who affectionately referred to her as her MiMi. She was a communicant of Holy Family Parish in Enfield and also attended St. Catherine Church in East Windsor. She shared 33 years with her husband David M. Rothe of Enfield.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her son Christopher Jannelle and his wife, Angela and their daughter, Linda's beloved granddaughter Emma all of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; her siblings Francis Rochette of East Windsor, Michael Rochette and Maria Reed both of Enfield; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Karen Rochette.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or

www.cancer.org

Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, New Hampshire. Please visit

www.RemickGendron.com

to view Linda's memorial website or to sign her tribute wall.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 3, 2020
Our prayers and best wishes to Dave and family. Linda was a coworker for many years and a friend as well. We retired together and I was happy to see her at Costco with her friendly smile. She will be missed.
John C Packard
Friend
September 3, 2020
We will never forget your smile and laughter. Dave we are thinking and praying for you
Denise Seifel
Friend
September 3, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Linda's passing. Dave, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.

Mike Roche
Friend
September 3, 2020
One of the nicest coworkers. You will be missed. RIP

TL
tl
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Linda was my manager at Alstom for a few years. She led a good team and was always available to talk about anything. After she retired I was happy to see her again at Costco. She will be missed. My family and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Rothe/Jannelle family.
Tammy
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved