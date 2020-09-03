Linda P. Rothe, 65, of Enfield, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her son's home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
She was born in Stafford Springs, May 30, 1955, a daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Svirk) Rochette. A lifelong resident of Enfield, Linda graduated from Enfield High School with the Class of 1973. She was employed for 43 years at Combustion Engineering in Windsor retiring as their procurement manager in 2019. Linda enjoyed fishing, cooking and golf, but what brought her the most enjoyment was her relationship with her granddaughter Emma who affectionately referred to her as her MiMi. She was a communicant of Holy Family Parish in Enfield and also attended St. Catherine Church in East Windsor. She shared 33 years with her husband David M. Rothe of Enfield.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her son Christopher Jannelle and his wife, Angela and their daughter, Linda's beloved granddaughter Emma all of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; her siblings Francis Rochette of East Windsor, Michael Rochette and Maria Reed both of Enfield; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Karen Rochette.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 orwww.cancer.org
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, New Hampshire. Please visitwww.RemickGendron.com
to view Linda's memorial website or to sign her tribute wall.