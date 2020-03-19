Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Avenue West Hartford , CT 06110 (860)-561-3800 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Joseph and Santina (Tarca) Pellegatto, she lived in New Britain until she started school. With her family she moved to West Hartford and lived the past three years at St. Mary Home. Linda worked at the Stanley Corp. for about 25 years in the mailroom, and after that for 14 more years at the Stop & Shop on Fenn Road in Newington as a bagger. She was very proud of what she was doing and felt she was helping all the people she came in contact with. In other words, she was very well liked. The very favorite thing she enjoyed, other than a good party, was bingo. She would play as often as she could and sometimes several times a week. While she was at St Mary Home, she spent most of her time at the Hebrew Adult Day Center enjoying all the activities they offered, until she no longer could do it. She also spent a great deal of time cutting coupons from the newspapers and working on her word search books.



Linda is survived by her only nephew, Jesse; and was also predeceased by her brother, Thomas Pellegatto.



Graveside services will be at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain.



