Lionel DuBois Jr. (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Suffield, CT
Obituary
Lionel DuBois Jr., 74, of Enfield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home.

Born Jan. 6, 1945, in Hartford, son of the late Lionel DuBois Sr. and Jane (LaRoche) DuBois. He grew up in Windsor Locks and lived there most of his life before moving to Enfield a few years ago. When Lionel retired, he was a bus driver for Smyth Bus Co. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Suffield and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a great love for dogs.

He is survived by a son, Jason DuBois and his wife, Irene, of Windsor; a sister, Alice Goldrick of Suffield; three grandchildren, Samantha, Margaret, and Jacob DuBois, all of Windsor; a nephew, Jack Scogna of Watertown, Wisconsin; a niece, Monique O'Donnell of Springfield; and a dear friend and mother to his son, Diane DuBois. He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Carlson; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Goldrick.

His family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 12, form 5 to 7 p.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), Suffield.

Family and friends may gather Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Suffield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
