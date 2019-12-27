Liri E. Nasse, 77, of East Hartford, the wife of Kristaq K. Nasse, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Albania on Aug. 20, 1942, to Elmanz Dumi and Afridita (Harejdini), she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree and worked as a physical education teacher in Albania.
Besides her husband, Kristaq, she is survived by her sons, Bledar Nasse and Kliti Nasse.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in Silver Lane Cemetery, 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For online condolences, please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019