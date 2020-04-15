Lisa A. Bukowski, of Enfield, passed away on Friday,April 10, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on Sept. 28, 1963, and was a lifelong resident of Enfield.



She is predeceased by her father, Eugene Bukowski of Enfield; and her sister, Pauline Marie Bukowski of Sallisaw, Oklahoma. She is survived by her five children, James Bliss, Nicole Dimmock, Thomas Fountaine Jr., and Christian Fountaine, all of Enfield, Jason Bliss of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; and her mother, Carol Bukowski of Enfield; as well as her three brothers, Mark Bukowski of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Patrick Bukowski of Enfield, and Terry Bukowski of South Windsor.



A private burial and service will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the .



