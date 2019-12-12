Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa A. (Manley) Cannon. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa A. (Manley) Cannon, 55, of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.



She was born in Hartford on May 5, 1964, the daughter of Herbert Manley and the late Mabel (Burnell) Manley. Lisa grew up in Rockville and was a graduate of Rockville High School. She worked for many years at Lefurge and Gilbert PC and most recently at Mott MacDonald.



Outside of work, Lisa cherished the time spent with her family. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful, kind, and selfless spirit.



In addition to her father, Lisa is survived by her three children, Taylor and Molly Smith, and Chase Cannon; her grandchildren, Meaghan and Juliana; her brothers, Scott and Greg Manley; her sisters, Kelly Morelli and Tracy Bowidas; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Lisa's family will hold a memorial service in her honor. Calling hours will be Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at her home. Relatives and friends are requested to contact a member of the immediate family regarding the arrangements. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in Lisa's name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.



