Service Information

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester , CT 06040-4857
(860)-643-1222

Calling hours
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester , CT 06040-4857

Memorial Gathering
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
American Legion
20 American Legion Drive
Manchester , CT

Service
6:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester , CT 06040-4857





Lisa was born in Manchester Sept. 6, 1966, daughter of Doris (Reguin) Perozziello and the late Anthony P. Perozziello. She was raised in the area graduating from Cromwell High School. Lisa loved all kinds of music but her favorites were Elvis and The Beatles. She loved roller coasters: there wasn't a coaster she wouldn't ride, she was fearless. Lisa loved cats and had owned many in her short lifetime. She was also an avid fan of the UConn women's basketball program. Lisa was a gentle and loving soul who would do anything for you. Although she suffered from multiple sclerosis for many years, she never complained. She will be dearly missed by all who had been blessed to have known her.



Besides her mother, she is survived by her siblings, Dana A. Perozziello of Manchester, Amy Grimm and her husband, John, of East Hartford; her lifelong best friend and soul mate, Laura Flavell of Manchester; four nieces, Nicole Wilkey, Jessica Perozziello and Megan and Jennifer Grimm; and sister-in-law, Marisol Perozziello. Along with her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Peter F. Perozziello.



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the funeral home service at 6 p.m. There will also be a reception to celebrate Lisa at the American Legion, 20 American Legion Drive, Manchester from 6 to 8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lisa's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, National Headquarters, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.



