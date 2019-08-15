Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Mary Etkin. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





Lisa, my sister, had a beautiful mind. She was an artist and a poet. She could learn to read and write a new language in a few hours: Hebrew, Spanish, and French were a few. She read the Bible and could recite psalms without hesitation. God was good to her in that way. She loved watching the birds come and go and planting her flower garden in the spring. She enjoyed watching Charlie, the squirrel, negotiate for nuts. She had a fierce loyalty to family. She was my sister, my friend, and my trusted confidant. She enjoyed having pizza with her brother, Vinson. Her friendships were built on love and respect. Trust had to be earned. She left this world on her terms and that was her master plan.



Many thanks to St. Francis Hospital and staff on the 7th floor for their fine care, and West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation, first floor staff for making Lisa's last days on this Earth comfortable and a place for her family to gather during this time.



She leaves her brother, Vinson Sciolone and his wife, Lynda Sciolone; her sister, Lynne E. Turin; her brother-in-law, Robert L. Turin; and niece, Rebecca Olesen. She was predeceased by her parents, Lloyd and Josephine Viola Etkin; and the family dogs, Ollie, Cosmo, and Caesar.



A prayer service will be Sunday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road. The burial will be private. Calling hours will precede the service Sunday at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m.



