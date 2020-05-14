Lise P. Casella, born on Sept. 27, 1934, found peaceful rest upon her death on May 11, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 29 years of the late Alfred P. Casella. She will be sadly missed by her son, Raymond J. Casella, and his sons, James A. and William R., all of Suffield; her nieces, Michele Kubetin and her husband, Richard, of West Suffield, and Linda Merrill and her husband, Blaine, of Tamarac, Florida. She will also be dearly missed by her grand-nieces, Anna, Sara, and Emma Kubetin.
Lise worked as a secretary for E. J. Pinney Construction Co., Springfield, for many years and had been an active member of Women in Construction. She discovered her love of travel while attending many of their annual conferences. Lise was also an active and founding member of the Pioneer Valley Chapter Embroiderers' Guild of America. She was a well-respected, accomplished, and award-winning needle-worker. Lise enjoyed traveling to and attending many local and national embroidery seminars. She will be sorely missed by her fellow stitchers, Bonnie, Huguette, Dianne, and Denise. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved to feed everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America or a charity of your choice.
Burial will be private and the family will have a memorial Mass at a later date.
Colonial Forastiere Family Funeral Home, 985 Main St., Agawam, Mass.
www.forastiere.com
She was the beloved wife of 29 years of the late Alfred P. Casella. She will be sadly missed by her son, Raymond J. Casella, and his sons, James A. and William R., all of Suffield; her nieces, Michele Kubetin and her husband, Richard, of West Suffield, and Linda Merrill and her husband, Blaine, of Tamarac, Florida. She will also be dearly missed by her grand-nieces, Anna, Sara, and Emma Kubetin.
Lise worked as a secretary for E. J. Pinney Construction Co., Springfield, for many years and had been an active member of Women in Construction. She discovered her love of travel while attending many of their annual conferences. Lise was also an active and founding member of the Pioneer Valley Chapter Embroiderers' Guild of America. She was a well-respected, accomplished, and award-winning needle-worker. Lise enjoyed traveling to and attending many local and national embroidery seminars. She will be sorely missed by her fellow stitchers, Bonnie, Huguette, Dianne, and Denise. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved to feed everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America or a charity of your choice.
Burial will be private and the family will have a memorial Mass at a later date.
Colonial Forastiere Family Funeral Home, 985 Main St., Agawam, Mass.
www.forastiere.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 14 to May 18, 2020.