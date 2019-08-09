Lloyd "Tom" Ackert Sr. (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT
06457
(860)-346-1055
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Obituary
Lloyd "Tom" Ackert Sr., 83, of Middletown, beloved husband of Sandra (Tosta) Ackert, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Middlesex Health Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born in Danby, Vermont, son of Merle Ackert and Leda (Parmenter) Ackert Livingston. Tom was a veteran who served with the U.S. Navy, retired after 38 years from EIS Automotive, and was a member of the Middletown Elks. Tom was an avid sportsman who played on local softball teams and bowling leagues, loved to spend his time hunting deer, patiently waiting for the "buck," and fishing. You could often see him in the Connecticut and Vermont rivers fishing for trout. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams, at least when they were winning, the New York Giants, Boston Red Sox, and the UConn (men and women's) basketball teams and NASCAR. He enjoyed gardening, going to the YMCA, and decorating his home for the holidays. Tom had an infectious smile, a quick wit, and an immeasurable love for his family.

Besides his loving wife, Sandra, of 43 years, Tom is survived by a daughter, Traci Gwiazdowski and her husband, Rich, of Lisbon; and sons, Timothy Ackert and his wife, Teddie, of Coventry, Lloyd Ackert Jr. and his wife, Margot, of Valatie, New York; and Allan Lindstrom and his wife, Kim, of Charlotte, North Carolina; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, John of Danby, and Merle "Chick" of Durham.

Our family is grateful and appreciative of the compassionate care from the doctors, nurses, and staff of the West Haven VA and Middlesex Health Hospice that was provided to our "Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Bompi."

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 12, at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, with calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. with an 11 a.m. service, followed by graveside services with military honors at the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be sent to Soldiers, Sailors & Marines Fund, 864 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114-3184.

To share memories or express condolences online please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
