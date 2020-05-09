Lloyd B. Eaton Jr., 78, of Union, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.He was born in Stafford, son of the late Lloyd B. Sr. and Emma (Gaudette) Eaton. Lloyd served in the United States Army and was the owner/operator of Barrington and Chappell in Union. He was a member of Strazza, Tonoli-Emhoff Post No. 26 American Legion, and was a member of Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown, Massachusetts.Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Maureen (Mullins) Eaton; three children, Mary Huda and her husband, Mike; Kathleen Eaton and her husband, Scott Miele; and Morgan Eaton and his wife, Carrie; grandchildren, Shannon and Connor Huda and Caroline and Mackenzie Eaton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, David Eaton.Funeral services and burial, in Union Center Cemetery in Union, will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to The Union School Association Scholarship Foundation, 18 Kinney Hollow Road, Union, CT 06076. Introvigne Funeral Home Inc. of Stafford Springs has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit