Lois A. Schumey, 63, our beautiful, wonderful, loving, caring and funny mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and colleague passed away on Aug. 3, 2020, losing her valiant and courageous four-year battle with thyroid cancer.As with everything in her life, Lois faced her illness with grace, allowing her inner beauty to shine and her resolve to give strength to all who knew and loved her.Lois is survived by her son, Matthew, and his partner, Jenn Arenas; and her daughter, Tricia Sinclair and husband, Ray, and Lois' granddaughters Cadence and Stevie, who will miss their "Goga" very much. Lois is also survived by her brother, Rick O'Connell; her brother, Tom O'Connell and his wife, Sharon; and her sister, Jean Robichaud, and her husband, Keith; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends who will miss her warmth, her sense of humor, and her compassion for others.Lois is predeceased by the love of her life, Stephen Schumey; her parents, Richard and Aline O'Connell; and her beloved sister-in-law, Martha O'Connell.And while the sadness for our loss feels overwhelming, we know Lois is at peace and with her "B," Steve. Those of us who knew and loved Lois will forever keep her in our heart, remembering the laughter, adventures, and the joy of being together.At the request of the family, there are no calling hours and burial service will be private.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Lois Schumey to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or viaFor online condolences, please visit