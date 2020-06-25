Lois (Graf) Chapman, 59, of Manchester, passed away peacefully in her home on June 21, 2020, after a long courageous battle with brain cancer, surrounded by her loving family and dearest friends.Born Oct. 10, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Donald Graf and Patricia Ross Graf Wilson. Lois is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, David "Chappy"; her three children, a son, David Jr. and his partner, Melissa Beckers, daughter, Amber O'Keefe and her husband, Jeremy, son, Brendan Chapman and his wife, Eliza Purvis-Lemasters; her beloved furry rescue dog, Emma; and three very special grandchildren, Annabell, Charlie and Saoirse. She is survived by four siblings, Carol Gebhardt and her husband, Douglas, of Tolland, Heidi Graf of Bloomfield, Fran Graf Odell of Bantam, and Donald Graf of Bethlehem; and is predeceased by a stepsister, Debi Eldridge. Lois leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends who have filled her life with so much joy.Lois would say that her greatest life achievement was raising her three children, and becoming a "Nemo" and "Mimi" to her grandchildren. She was a remarkable cook and always made sure there was enough food on the table and an open door to receive a warm hug or for friends, family, neighbors, and strangers to join in on family meals, even on holidays. She had an incredible way of making her house feel like home to anyone that visited and that it was always filled with abundant laughter, good music, and great food. Lois will be fondly remembered for her earthy aroma of patchouli and sandalwood, her selflessness, her vibrant personality and zest for life. It was in her nature to always give more than she had and to take care of others first, before she took care of herself. She loved to sing and dance, craft, and tend to her beautiful, sprawling and immaculate flower gardens. Her hands were rarely still. And Lois loved to love on people. She would stop and talk to anyone that crossed her path, and we believe, that even those brief encounters had truly helped brighten their day. Lois worked many jobs throughout her life, but perhaps the most fulfilling one of all, besides being a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, was teaching the Strong Women Program at Hartford Hospital. This incredibly special group of women truly touched her heart, filled her life with so much joy and gave her so much strength, support, and encouragement.The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and gratitude for Lea Ann McCue, a very dear and special friend of Lois, for all her support and love.Due to the current pandemic restrictions, her family has opted to forego formal services. An event to celebrate her life will be planned for a future date, to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois's honor to The Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center ator Double Dog Rescue atP.O. Box 435, Unionville, CT 06085.