Lois D. Brown
Lois D. Brown, 84, of Manchester passed away at her home on Aug. 20, 2020.

She was born June 25, 1936, in Danforth, Maine, to the late Francis and M. Pauline (Knowlton) Dunphy.

Lois was predeceased by her husband, Norris V. Brown, and her daughter, Kathleen A. Chick. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey A. and his wife, Toni-Marie Brown, whom the family would like to thank for the excellent care she provided Lois. She also leaves two grandchildren, Joshua A. Brown and Jeremy Chick.

There are no services.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
