Lois-Jane (Cratty) Tonski
Lois-Jane (Cratty) Tonski, 86, of Rockville, the beloved wife of the late George J. Tonski, passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.

Born in Rockville, she was the daughter of the late Francis Bernard Cratty and Gladys Louise (Nichols) Cratty. Lois was a member and past president of the Tolland VFW Auxiliary, a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Noah Grant, member and past president/secretary Friends of the Rockville Public Library, board member of the Vernon Historical Society, member Vernon Cemetery Commission, member of Union Congregational Church, Red Hat Society, and the Lois Club.

She is survived by her children, Sherry-Lynn Amaral and her husband John Bogner of Wilmington, North Carolina, Sheila-Lee Williams and her husband Peter T. Williams of Stafford Springs, Sylvia-Louise Onthank and her husband Robert Onthank of South Windsor; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her stepchildren, Joseph M. Tonski Sr. and his wife Lisa Tonski of Rockville and Marysia A. Adams and her husband Robert of Manchester; five step-grandchildren; and one step great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by a sister, Eileen Cratty Ruggiero.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, followed by burial at Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
