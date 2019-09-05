Lois Plourd (1933 - 2019)
Lois Plourd, 86, wife of the late Henry E. Plourd, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.

Born Feb. 14, 1933, in Manchester to the late Stanley and Mary (Preneta) Ostrowski, she was an avid reader, jigsaw aficionado, and loved to crochet.

Lois is survived by her son, James E. Plourd of Wethersfield; her sister, Joyce Goodfield and her husband, Joe, of East Hartford; her sister-in-law, Patricia Durso of Glastonbury; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her daughter, Marlene F. Plourd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams Street South, Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St, Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at



Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019
