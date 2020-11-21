Lois Rose Spears Tunila, aged 95, died in Hartford on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from complications from COVID-19.



Lois was born in Meriden, Feb. 1, 1925, the only child of Grover F. and Mary Carl Spears. Her father died during the Great Depression when she was only five. She was raised by her mother and grandmother but additionally she was fortunate to have the support and guidance of three great aunts and their families. They were Ruth Carl Williams, Ann Carl Murray and Edna Spears O'Brien. Lois graduated from Meriden schools and then from St. Joseph College (University) in 1946 with a B.S. in chemistry. After graduation she briefly worked in New York City as a correspondence editor for The American Tobacco Co. and then for Pratt & Whiney Aircraft, Airport Dept. at Rentschler Field. In 1955 she married her beloved husband Anthony Tunila who predeceased her on April 16, 2006. After the birth of her two sons and staying home to raise them, in 1967 Lois returned to the workplace and into the budding computer age at Aetna Life & Casualty Co. where she worked in Billing and System Development until her retirement. She then worked part time for six years as editor of The Connecticut Catholic Directory. Lois was a longtime parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, and a lector and sometime tour guide there. She was a member of the Hartford Chapter of the St. Joseph College Alumnae Assoc., the Wadsworth Atheneum and an Associate member of the Westerly Yacht Club. She, her husband, sons and family members had many good boating and fishing years in the Watch Hill and Stonington areas. She and her best friend Peggy Gorman enjoyed museum trips to New York and Boston and exploring restaurants too of course.



Lois leaves her beloved sons and their families, Robert and his wife, Robin Daniels of Tucson, Arizona, and John and his wife, Susan of Tolland; and two fabulous granddaughters Emily Rose and Megan Helen of Stonington. She also leaves her cousin William Murray of Westport.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date.



Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Joseph University Scholarship Fund, 1678 Asylum Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117 or the Cathedral of St. Joseph Food Pantry, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT 06105.









