Lois Smith Thornton, 88, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, passed peacefully in her sleep Friday, March 15, 2019.



Lois was born April 6, 1930, to Helen S. Smith and Frank W. Smith in New Rochelle, New York. As a true East Coast girl, she was raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, raised her own family in Manchester, spent summers in Maine, winters in Naples, Florida, and finally settled in North Carolina.



After graduating from Colby Junior College (Colby Sawyer) she married and moved to Manchester. Lois was a homemaker in the truest and most honorable sense of the word. No matter the location, she created a space where you and your friends were always welcome. She loved snow skiing, playing tennis, listening to music, and most of all spending time with her family and friends at camp on Sebago Lake in Maine.



Lois is survived by her brother, James W. Smith of Troy, Pennsylvania; her son, Jack Thornton and his wife, Robina, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; her daughter, Sandy Thornton McNary and her husband, John, of Orlando, Florida; and was predeceased by her son, Steve Thornton of Angier, North Carolina. She also leaves six grandchildren, Jennifer Thornton Johnson and her husband, Ted, Curtis Thornton, Kate Thornton Greenbacker and her husband, Charlie, Michael Thornton, Meghan McNary, Connor McNary; and 10 great-grands, Caleb, Liam, and Anna Johnson, Halle and Wyatt Thornton, Chase, Andrew, Emma, and James Greenbacker, and Taylor Thornton.



A private burial will be held in Maine.



As a long time sufferer of glaucoma and macular degeneration, Lois was a passionate supporter of Guiding Eyes for the Blind organization. Memorial contributions may be sent to 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, or



www.guidingeyes.org



The Thornton family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill.



120 W Franklin St

Chapel Hill , NC 27516

