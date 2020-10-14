Lola Agnes (LaValle) Chappell, 77, of Suffield, wife of the late David A. Chappell Sr., died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Born in West Hartford, she was a homemaker, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who put her family first. Anyone who met her could only speak of her strong, kind, and generous manner. She was a resident of Suffield for the past 17 years.
She is survived by her sons, David A. Chappell Jr. and his wife, Dee, of East Hartford, Paul J. Chappell and his wife, Shelley, of Suffield, Kenneth W. Chappell; and her grandchildren, Kaileigh, Matthew, Kara, Kyle, Myia, Alexa, and Dominic; and great-grandson, Brayden. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.
