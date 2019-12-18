Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Longtime resident of Suffield Richard P. Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime resident of Suffield, Richard P. Stevens died on Dec. 7, 2019, in Lansing, Kansas. He was 88 years old.



Stevens entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949, graduating with the Class of 1953 and was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Marion. They were married for 66 years and remain in love. During Stevens' military service he attained the rank of Colonel. He flew 33 different types and models of aircraft during his career from the F-80 to the B-17 and C-130. He was a command pilot with over 4,700 hours of flight time, a rated instructor pilot, and commanded a C-130 squadron. he was also an engineer for Pratt & Whitney.



Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his three children; his four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In his life the highest accolade he bestowed was: "He's a good man."



Dick Stevens, husband, father, commissioned officer, leader, and pilot truly was, a good man. He will be interred in the Leavenworth, Kansas, National Military Cemetery.







