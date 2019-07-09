Loreen Marie (Belisle) Cowles, beloved wife of Dexter Cowles, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the age of 64.
Loreen currently resided in Margate, Florida, but lived most of her adult life in Enfield. Born in Hartford, to the late Edgar Belisle and Jeanette (Sebas) Doughney, she is predeceased by her three sisters, Janice Michaud, Geraldine Catolane, and Terry Doughney; as well as her dearly missed niece, Jeanette Catolane.
Loreen was a kind, honest soul. She spent time serving on the PTO board, was a nurse's aide at several local nursing homes, and was an avid member of the Enfield chapter of the Women of the Moose for over 20 years. The majority of Loreen's life was dedicated to raising her three children. Loreen was a mother who loved to get on the floor to play and always enjoyed a good joke. She was an amazing listener who will be missed for her accepting nature of all people.
Along with Loreen's husband of 46 years, she is survived by her three children, Kimberly Daly and her husband, Frazer, of Windsor Locks, Daniel Cowles and his wife, Carrie, of Storrs Mansfield, and Christine Rushford and her husband, Todd, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She also was blessed with several grandchildren who will miss her dearly, Kendall Nowell, Emilee Dickson, Simone Landry, Erik Rushford, Zachary Rushford, Ruby Landry, Jenna Daly, Jack Daly, Sean Rushford, and Silas Cowles. At the time of her death, Loreen also had three beautiful great-grandchildren, Wynter, Dakota, and Magnolia Jane, whom she enjoyed watching grow.
A memorial service is being planned for the near future in Enfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility located in Mooseheart, Illinois.
