Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loreen Marie (Belisle) Cowles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loreen Marie (Belisle) Cowles, beloved wife of Dexter Cowles, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the age of 64.



Loreen currently resided in Margate, Florida, but lived most of her adult life in Enfield. Born in Hartford, to the late Edgar Belisle and Jeanette (Sebas) Doughney, she is predeceased by her three sisters, Janice Michaud, Geraldine Catolane, and Terry Doughney; as well as her dearly missed niece, Jeanette Catolane.



Loreen was a kind, honest soul. She spent time serving on the PTO board, was a nurse's aide at several local nursing homes, and was an avid member of the Enfield chapter of the Women of the Moose for over 20 years. The majority of Loreen's life was dedicated to raising her three children. Loreen was a mother who loved to get on the floor to play and always enjoyed a good joke. She was an amazing listener who will be missed for her accepting nature of all people.



Along with Loreen's husband of 46 years, she is survived by her three children, Kimberly Daly and her husband, Frazer, of Windsor Locks, Daniel Cowles and his wife, Carrie, of Storrs Mansfield, and Christine Rushford and her husband, Todd, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She also was blessed with several grandchildren who will miss her dearly, Kendall Nowell, Emilee Dickson, Simone Landry, Erik Rushford, Zachary Rushford, Ruby Landry, Jenna Daly, Jack Daly, Sean Rushford, and Silas Cowles. At the time of her death, Loreen also had three beautiful great-grandchildren, Wynter, Dakota, and Magnolia Jane, whom she enjoyed watching grow.



A memorial service is being planned for the near future in Enfield.



Memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility located in Mooseheart, Illinois.







Loreen Marie (Belisle) Cowles, beloved wife of Dexter Cowles, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the age of 64.Loreen currently resided in Margate, Florida, but lived most of her adult life in Enfield. Born in Hartford, to the late Edgar Belisle and Jeanette (Sebas) Doughney, she is predeceased by her three sisters, Janice Michaud, Geraldine Catolane, and Terry Doughney; as well as her dearly missed niece, Jeanette Catolane.Loreen was a kind, honest soul. She spent time serving on the PTO board, was a nurse's aide at several local nursing homes, and was an avid member of the Enfield chapter of the Women of the Moose for over 20 years. The majority of Loreen's life was dedicated to raising her three children. Loreen was a mother who loved to get on the floor to play and always enjoyed a good joke. She was an amazing listener who will be missed for her accepting nature of all people.Along with Loreen's husband of 46 years, she is survived by her three children, Kimberly Daly and her husband, Frazer, of Windsor Locks, Daniel Cowles and his wife, Carrie, of Storrs Mansfield, and Christine Rushford and her husband, Todd, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She also was blessed with several grandchildren who will miss her dearly, Kendall Nowell, Emilee Dickson, Simone Landry, Erik Rushford, Zachary Rushford, Ruby Landry, Jenna Daly, Jack Daly, Sean Rushford, and Silas Cowles. At the time of her death, Loreen also had three beautiful great-grandchildren, Wynter, Dakota, and Magnolia Jane, whom she enjoyed watching grow.A memorial service is being planned for the near future in Enfield.Memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility located in Mooseheart, Illinois. Published in Journal Inquirer from July 9 to July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close