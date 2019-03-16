Loretta C. Luman, 85, beloved wife of the late John F. Luman, Jr., peacefully passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Suffield House.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta C. Luman.
Daughter of the late Alfred and Anna (McNamara) Chapin, she was born on Oct. 9, 1933. Loretta was known for her devotion to her family. She was also skilled at embroidery, sewing, crocheting, and baking, and was an avid reader.
Loretta is survived by her children, Dr. Ronald Luman and his wife, Karen of Maryland, Patt Luman of Enfield, Diane Surrett and her husband, Gene of Enfield, and John F. Luman III, Esq. and his wife, Rebecca of Texas; her sisters, Gertrude Ferrier and Gladys Chapin; her grandchildren, Dr. Nathanael Luman and his wife, SuzAnn, Jonathan Luman and his wife, Amy, Phillip Luman and his wife, Bonnie, Charissa Odom and her husband, Dr. Ryan Odom, Loretta Young, Michael Surrett, James Surrett, Ariana Luman, and Zane Luman; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, she was pre-deceased by her brother, Alfred Chapin, and her sisters, Hazel Graves, Marion Chapin, and Pearl Scaglarini.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Loretta's memory may be made to The Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at
www.dementiasociety.org
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Leete Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019