Loretta G. Walling
Loretta G. Walling, 77, of Manchester, passed away June 28, at Hartford Hospital after a short illness.

Loretta was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Walling Jr.; parents, Oscar Giddens and Florence Muir Giddens. Loretta was also predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Bennett and Freda Schaffer; and a brother, George Giddens. Loretta is survived by her three children, Joseph Walling III and his wife, Victoria, of Ellington, Mark Walling and his wife, Kristina, of Rocky Hill, and Laura Walling of Manchester; four grandchildren, John Walling and his wife, Nikki, of Willimantic, Ashley Hosig and her husband, Gavin, of Enfield, and Jake and Michael Walling of Rocky Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

Loretta loved to crochet and go on summer vacations with her husband, Joe. Loretta's family would like to thank the Nurses and Hospice at Hartford Hospital for the care and compassion they provided.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 10 a.m., at the funeral home with burial to follow at Buckland Cemetery in Manchester. All attending are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Pancreatic Cancer Division, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 74123 and or American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701.

Please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com

for online condolences.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
