Lori Liston, 59, of Enfield, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Lori was born on Sept. 10, 1960, the loving daughter to Marie (Lastrina) Carson and the late William Carson. She grew up in Somers, attending local schools. Lori was an animal lover whose greatest joy came from the moments she cherished with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three children, William Jenkins, Christina Tardi and her husband, Jeremy, and Samantha Liston; a brother, William Carson; sisters, Annmarie Carson and Cheryl Desmond; and her beloved grandchildren, Anthony Hause and Aniya Cuevas.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Saturday, March 7, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020