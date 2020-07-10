Lori (Mazor) Smith, 57, of Manchester, beloved wife of Thomas C. Smith Jr., died peacefully after a two-year battle with cancer on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her family.
Lori was born in Hartford, the daughter of Henry J. and Elizabeth (Varescak) Mazor.
Lori grew up in South Windsor and was a graduate of South Windsor High School ('81). She went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut ('85). She was married to the love of her life, Thomas C. Smith Jr., on May 28, 1994. Lori and Tom began their lives together in Manchester where they raised two beautiful children, Shelby E. Smith and Thomas C. Smith V. Lori worked for Aetna Insurance Company in numerous financial and actuarial positions for most of her career and was most recently a medical economics manager.
She was a parishioner of Church of the Assumption in Manchester. Family always came first and was her priority. She enjoyed making holidays special for her family, especially Christmas. She enjoyed cross-stitching, attending her children's sports and school events, watching UConn women's basketball games, and reading out by the pool. She also enjoyed a family tradition of attending Sunday morning Mass and breakfast out with her family afterwards. A kind, caring, loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend to many she will be dearly missed.
Her family will receive friends on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Church, 27 Adams St., Manchester. (Please meet directly at the church.) Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.
Memorial donations may be made to either Johns Hopkins Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Research or the National Cancer Institute.
