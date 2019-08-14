Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine A. "Lori" King. View Sign Service Information National Cremation 444 Farmington Ave New Britain , CT 06053 (860)-348-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, 2019, Lorraine "Lori" A. King (Richard) passed away at the age of 54 from her long courageous fight with breast cancer. She fought until her last breath.



She was born Dec. 26, 1964, in Hartford-a Christmas miracle, weighing only 2 pounds at birth. She is predeceased by her father, John Joseph Richard Jr. in 1983 and her mother Elizabeth A. Lamb (Mielnikiewicz), who passed just six hours before her.



She is survived by her two sisters, Georgina Marie (Richard) Steiger of Enfield and Joann Frances (Richard) Therrien of Smyrna Mills, Maine. She leaves her two sons, Jonathan Micheal Lincoln and Matthew Phillip Lincoln. She really adored her grandbabies, Ariel, Jonathan, Jayden, Joey, and Danny. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; her childhood friend, Christine Evans; and her two faithful friends, Jessica Pease and Joanne Hildebrand, all of whom she adored.



Lori loved to crochet, garden, and to fish; she would even clean the fish! She had tiny feet and could wear size 4.5 children's shoes. Her dog, Nadia, was her steadfast companion, staying by her side until the very end. Lori was born a fighter: she had a hard time in school and yet was the first person in our family to receive her associate degree. She awaited the birth of her great-nephew, Asher, born July 23, 2019. She worked for Allied, taking care of the mentally challenged, Dunkin Donuts, and Madigan, a nursing home in Maine. Some of her favorite memories included her grandfather holding her on his lap like a princess and giving her a special bag of candy every visit, visiting her children and grandchildren in Colorado, and seeing her mom one last time in Houlton. She will be deeply missed.



A special thank you to Dr. Mehra of Enfield for always taking the time to listen and help Lori, all the Vitas Staff, and Lori's favorite, Millie, who always made her feel pretty and loved.



