Lorraine Elizabeth Clark
1940 - 2020
Lorraine Elizabeth Clark, 80, of Tolland formerly of Coventry, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Woodlake of Tolland.

She was born May 9, 1940, in Hartford to the late Albert W. and Lillian (Berger) Clark. She was predeceased by her brother, Peter Marvin Clark. She leaves a sister-in-law, Lynn Marie Clark; and a niece and a nephew.

Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.

There will be no calling hours or services.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home
2665 Boston Turnpike
Coventry, CT 06238
(860) 742-1255
