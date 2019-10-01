Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Elizabeth (Alleman) Vines. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Connecticut 807 Bloomfield Ave. Windsor , CT 06095 (888)-909-2728 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Lutheran Church 154 Orchard St. Ellington , CT View Map Service 3:00 PM First Lutheran Church 154 Orchard St. Ellington , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Elizabeth (Alleman) Vines, 85, of Broad Brook, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.



Lorraine was born June 5, 1934, in Vernon, to the late Otto and Elizabeth Alleman. After graduating from Rockville High School, she married her husband of 61 years Harold L. Vines Aug. 16, 1958. Lorraine worked in banking, starting out at CBT and then moving to Society for Savings/Bank Boston. She had varying positions of increasing responsibility and became a vice president prior to retiring. She was known for being a force of nature, unusually organized and driven and was affectionately called Hurricane Lorraine.



Lorraine was a voracious reader and a highlight for her was going to the Warehouse Point Library to get the newest books and her friendship with the staff there. She and her husband traveled all over the world, going on at least one cruise a year as well as other trips throughout Europe, the Mediterranean, and the South Pacific. She loved to walk and to swim and her favorite place to be was Fox Den Beach at Wildwood in Tolland, Massachusetts. She loved feeding and identifying birds and her constant companion was her beloved rescue dog, Jenny. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Ellington, where she had served as president of the church council and of the finance committee. She had served on the Republican town council and had also served as the district representative and president of the Wildwood Property Owners Association.



Lorraine is survived by her husband, Harold L. Vines; her two children: son, Douglas Vines and daughter, Melissa (Vines) and her husband, Alexander Cheyney; as well as her two grandchildren, Celia and Cameron Cheyney. She is also survived by her brother, Allen Alleman; and sister-in-law, Elvira Alleman; brother, Ronald Alleman and sister-in-law, Beverly Alleman; sister-in-law, Barbara Mancuso; and many adored nieces and nephews. And, of course, her rescue pup, Jenny.



Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 154 Orchard St., Ellington, officiated by Jeff Stalley. Visitation will be at the church starting at 2 p.m. and concluding at 3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Audubon Society, 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824



We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Starling Physicians, The Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, The Ivy at Ellington and the ECHN Hospice team.



